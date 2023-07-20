A group of New Patriotic Party supporters has stormed the Alisa Hotel meeting of the party in Accra demanding that the planned Super Delegates Congress to reduce the number of presidential aspirants should be held at a centralised venue.

Members of the group say their action is to mount pressure on the National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council not to consider decentralising the selection process as it finalises the elections process today.

According to one of the leaders of the aggrieved party supporters, Yaw Obeng Boateng, decentralising the voting will compromise the election process.

The debate between centralised and regional elections for the NPP’s flagbearer position has stirred differing opinions within the party as they prepare for their upcoming presidential primary.

