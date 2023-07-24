A 24-year-old man is battling for his life after a motorbike knocked him down at water works on the George Walker Bush highway in the Greater Accra region.

Three people were said to be riding the motorbike when the incident occurred.

An eyewitness, Yaw Ofori, told Adom News‘ Yaw Ofori the bike rider was speeding and hit the victim who was crossing the road.

The suspects fled the scene after the accident without paying any attention to the victim who was badly injured and suffered a broken bone in the left leg.

The victim was conveyed by the Ablekuma North Ambulance to the Police Hospital for medical treatment.

ALSO READ: