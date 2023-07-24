Nigerian musician Davido has rewarded a hotel worker who returned a substantial amount of money that was presumed missing to it’s owner.

The hotel staff member, identified as Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, discovered and returned $70,000 that had been misplaced by a customer who lodged into her facility.

In recognition of the worker’s admirable act, Davido decided to express his gratitude by gifting her with $10,000 as a token of appreciation.

Find her for me … I donate $10k https://t.co/YUO45lZiXb — Davido (@davido) July 23, 2023

The generous reward not only recognised the worker’s integrity but also served as a heartwarming gesture from the artiste to encourage honesty and good deeds.

In other videos he shared on social media, the elated hotel worker expressed heartfelt gratitude amid prayers for Davido.

Heartwarming scene as Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, a worker at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Nigeria, prays for Davido for gifting her $10,000 as a reward for her honesty in returning $70,000 a customer left behind.

pic.twitter.com/DdQqqeWHLh — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) July 24, 2023

Davido’s act of reward has gained attention on social media and served as a reminder of the value of doing the right thing.