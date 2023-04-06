Police in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District have mounted a manhunt for the driver of a Wa-Techiman bond minibus involved in a fatal motor accident.

The accident occurred at Gidabour on April 6 as two passengers, both students, died on the spot.

The driver is said to have bolted when residents from nearby communities approached the scene.

One of the two casualties was identified as Hidaya Abudu, a granddaughter of a popular traditional ruler, Tingawura Samson Seidu Abudu and former District Chief Executive of Bole.

JoyNews checks in Tuna indicate that the two others were part of students returning home from school in the Upper West Region when the bus driver lost control of the steering wheel, resulting in the accident.

Police have since conveyed the injured, mostly students and traders to the Sawla Hospital for medical attention.

The corpses have also been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

On the cause of the accident, our sources at the Sawla and Tuna Police Stations said that “the bus driver certainly has many questions to answer. Yes, we know the road network is terrible yet he was speeding”.

“He was overspeeding and nothing on the vehicle is up to date. The insurance, road worthy and income tax papers are all expired. So, we need him to come and take responsibility for the damages and some others”, the police stated.