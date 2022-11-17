A motorcyclist and a pillion rider have been involved in a ghastly accident at Tuna in the Savannah region.

The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision near the Tuna Police barrier.

The two were on a motorbike with registration number M-22-UR 8490 heading towards Upper West when they collided with a Covid-19 response vehicle with registration number GV29-16 heading towards Sawla.

They died on the spot with the bodies deposited at the Sawla District government hospital for identification and preservation.

The vehicle driver has been detained at the Tuna police station.