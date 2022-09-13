A motorcyclist and a pillion rider have been involved in a ghastly accident after their bike crashed into a private car at Boadi Junction on the Kumasi-Ejisu highway, Monday evening.

Eyewitnesses say the Kia spectra saloon car with registration GC 5377-11 was heading to Emena from Ejisu.

While negotiating the curve on the highway at Boadi Junction, the speeding motor rider from Ejisu heading to Kumasi failed to heed to traffic regulation at the junction and ran into the car and also hit the traffic light pole.

Both the rider and the pillion, who were without helmets, crashed on the tarred road.

Motorcyclist and ride pillion in ghastly accident

They were rushed to KNUST Hospital, but eyewitnesses fear the two might not survive.

Some say the accident could have been prevented if the motorcyclist had obeyed the traffic light on red.

The KNUST police were at the scene to ensure free traffic flow as the car and the motor bike were towed to a safer place.