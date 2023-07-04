A yet-to-be-identified motor rider has reportedly been burnt to death in a fatal accident on the Haatso-Atomic road in the Greater Accra region.

The incident is said to have occurred in a head-on collision with a Honda Accord vehicle.

The rider was thrown and trapped under the vehicle due to the impact of the crash, causing a fire at the scene.

A video shared on Twitter by SikaOfficial1 captured Fire Service personnel at the scene working tirelessly to quench the fire.

The Honda driver reportedly fled the scene while the motor rider burnt and couldn’t be rescued.

