Three school children have been burnt to death at Huu, a community in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

The sad incident reportedly happened on Tuesday while they were returning from school.

The children are said to be pupils of Beginning Educational Complex.

The Assemblyman for Huu electoral area, Daniel Agyenim Boateng, who confirmed the incident to Adom News, said the vehicle, a 207 Benz was transporting gallons of petrol from Obuasi to Edwinase.

Mr Boateng narrated that upon reaching Huu, the proprietor of Beginning Educational Complex requested that the driver drops the school children at Edwinase.

Unfortunately, the fuel reportedly leaked, causing the vehicle to catch fire and killing the children on the spot with the driver nowhere to be found.

The charred bodies, he said, have been deposited at St. Peters Catholic Hospital mortuary at Jacobu.

