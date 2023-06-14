Political Analyst, Dr Bernard Tutu-Boahen, from the University of Education Winneba has raised concerns about potential personality clashes between former President John Dramani Mahama and Sam Jonah, should the latter be chosen as Mr Mahama’s running mate for the 2024 general election.

While Mr Mahama has not yet announced his running mate, rumours suggest that Mr Jonah is being considered for the position.

Dr Tutu-Boahen expressed his surprise at the mention of Mr Jonah’s name, acknowledging his esteemed reputation globally.

However, he cautioned that the pairing might not be harmonious due to their individual accomplishments and well-lived lives, which could lead to a lack of submission between the two.

He warned that if personality clashes occur while governing, it might hamper the expected effectiveness of their leadership.

“I have not studied Sam Jonah’s political career, and I am uncertain how well he will resonate with the Ghanaian masses,” Dr Tutu-Boahen added.

“While he has a strong reputation in other areas, such as his expertise in the gold industry, the question remains: Is he willing to cooperate with his boss, considering his past achievements?”

When asked about Mr Jonah’s potential to garner votes for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Tutu-Boahen noted that academics who enter politics generally struggle to make a significant impact, with the exception of Dr Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, who gained recognition for his outstanding performance during the 2012 election petition.

Dr Tutu-Boahen’s remarks shed light on the potential challenges that could arise from a Mahama-Jonah ticket, emphasising the need for compatibility and cooperation between the two individuals in order to ensure effective governance and appeal to the Ghanaian electorate.