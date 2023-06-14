Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, celebrated his 30th birthday at the camp of the team with his national teammates on Tuesday.

The Arsenal midfielder teamed up with the rest of the team after missing out on the first training session on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, he reported to the Black Stars camp on Tuesday and trained with the team on Tuesday evening.

Before that, though, the Ghana deputy captain was given a special treat after receiving a special cake for his birthday.

In a video shared by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the midfielder is seen cutting the cake before sharing it with his teammates.

🎈😂 @Thomaspartey22 the birthday boy showing love to his teammates with a nice cake 🎂



‘Obroni do you want some cake’ 🤣#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/71siNWrdsI — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) June 13, 2023

The Black Stars will take on Madagascar on June 18, 2023, as they aim to preserve their top spot in Group E of the qualifiers.

Ghana could book their place at next year’s AFCON if they win against Madagascar.

The playing body and technical team are expected to leave the shores of Ghana on Friday, June 16 for the game on Sunday at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo.