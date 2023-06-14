Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, recently made headlines for her remarkable feat of enduring an extensive kitchen marathon.

However, Guinness World Records has revealed the reason behind their decision not to acknowledge her reported 100-hour cooking stint.

While Hilda was initially hailed as the winner of the world’s longest cooking marathon, she was ultimately awarded the Guinness World Record for the highest cooking marathon (individual) with a duration of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

In a statement regarding their decision, the record-keeping organization explained that they deducted seven hours from Hilda’s record due to an oversight on her part. It was determined that she had mistakenly taken extra minutes during one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt. This discrepancy led to the adjustment of her final recorded time.

Despite the slight discrepancy in the record, Hilda Baci’s achievement has received widespread recognition and praise across social media platforms.

Congratulations and well-wishes have poured in from numerous celebrities and admirers who have been captivated by her extraordinary dedication and passion for her craft.

Hilda Baci awarded record for world’s longest cooking marathon

Many were unhappy with my attempt to break cooking record – Hilda Baci spills