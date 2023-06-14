The Bole Police Command has arrested one suspected armed robber who was identified by a robbery victim in the Bole market.

According to one of the victims whose name has been withheld, the robbers attacked them last Thursday at about 11:30pm on the Bole- Bamboi highway and took all their property and stripped an old woman naked after the robbers ambushed them and made them lie flat on the ground as they search them.

He said they were able to identify one of the robbers who happens to be a Fulani man staying at Bole with a provision store in the Bole main market.

The suspected Fulani man who has been identified was arrested after the victims reported the case to police at Bole.

Some angry youth of Bole have threatened to attack all the Fulanis in the Bole township if the suspect is not sentenced.

Others also blamed immigration officials and police for letting Fulanis take over Bole as they heard there is war in their countries.

The youth have, therefore, urged the security agencies to go round Bole township and Chase all the Fulanis out or else they will attack them.

