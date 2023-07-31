Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, expressed optimism and support for the Finance Minister’s statements during the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review in Ghana.

He emphasised that the government is staying within the budget, which signals hope and confidence for the nation’s economy.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Monday, he further stressed that the government is committed to partnering with the private sector to build a stronger economy.

“The government is making efforts to stay within the budget, and I believe what the Finance Minister said is a good thing. It shows hope and confidence in our economic direction. We will work closely with the private sector to support and boost our economy,” Dr Kumah stated.

Acknowledging the challenges of meeting expectations in various sectors, Dr Kumah urged the public to lower their expectations, understanding that the government cannot fulfill every demand alone.

He emphasised that on every front, there is always a commitment greater than what the government is earning.

“We need to lower our expectations and realize that the government cannot do everything alone,” he advised.

Despite acknowledging the constraints, Dr Kumah assured that the government is on track and confident that the IMF review will be beneficial.

He explained that the government’s decisions are based on the needs of the people, and sometimes it is essential to reduce certain expenses to cater for other pressing demands.

“The government’s actions are driven by the needs of the people. While we may have to make some difficult choices, we understand the importance of responding to the needs of our citizens,” he clarified.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has revealed that Ghana is experiencing positive results in its efforts to turn the economy around after facing severe economic hardship in 2022.

But Dr Kumah praised the Finance Minister’s direction and called on the public to understand the government’s challenges while assuring that the government will continue to work diligently to assist the people.

