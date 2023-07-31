The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced significant progress in enhancing mobility, accessibility, and safety along major trunk roads through various infrastructure projects.

During the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review presented in Parliament on July 31, the minister listed some of the projects at various stages of completion.

The 31.2km Assin Fosu-Assin Praso portion of the National Trunk Road N8 (Phase 2) was completed and commissioned in June 2023. The Accra-Tema Beach Road (Lot 1 and Lot 2) is 79 percent and 89 percent complete, respectively. Construction of a 3-tier interchange at Nungua Barrier is ongoing. Development works on the Kumasi Lake Road and Drainage Extension project are 98 percent complete. Selected Roads in Sekondi and Takoradi Phase 1 are 21 percent complete. The Tema-Aflao road is 30 percent complete. The Nsawam-Ofankor road is 26 percent complete. Reconstruction of Bechem-Techimantia-Akomadan road is 64 percent complete. Reconstruction of Agona Nkwanta-Tarkwa road is 34 percent complete. Phase 2 of the Obetsebi Lamptey Circle Interchange and other ancillary works are 86 percent complete as of June 2023. Construction of a 4-tier interchange at Suame in the Ashanti Region has commenced. Construction of 50 prefabricated bridges in all sixteen regions is 86 percent complete as of the end of June. Design, fabrication, and delivery of 87 No. steel panel bridges are ongoing, with 45 bridges delivered. A new bridge under construction at Twifo Praso to separate vehicular traffic from the railway line is 93 percent complete.

He said the government also plans to embark on a community roads improvement program to increase productivity and facilitate the transportation of food crops.

“District Assemblies will be provided with complementary equipment to ensure that local roads are motorable throughout the year. Despite these infrastructure developments, the government remains committed to improving road infrastructure in line with the fiscal consolidation plan in the IMF-backed PCPEG and in partnership with the private sector” he said.

In terms of public-private partnerships (PPPs) for road infrastructure financing, construction, and management, there are two projects at different stages of preparation:

Phase 1 of the Accra-Tema Motorway Extension Project (31.7km) involves the reconstruction of the Motorway. The Concession Agreement and draft Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) agreement have been finalized and will be presented to Parliament. The Development of Tema Arterial Roads will be structured on a PPP basis using the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) model. The appraisal of the project is ongoing.

These initiatives, he noted aim to improve transportation networks, connectivity, and overall infrastructure in Ghana.

