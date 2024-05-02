Energy data and intelligence company TGS has joined the African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com): Invest in African Energy 2024 conference and exhibition – taking place from 4 – 8 November in Cape Town – as a bronze sponsor.

Dedicated to fostering fresh investments and facilitating the growth of the African market through innovative data solutions and intelligence, TGS’ sponsorship underscores the event’s significance in leading Africa’s energy renaissance.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

TGS initiated a multi-client 3D survey (https://apo-opa.co/3wsDCse) for the Awele South basin, covering an area of 5,900 km offshore Nigeria in August 2023. The survey aims to provide insights into the untapped potential of the Niger Delta Basin, aiding Nigeria and its partners in strategizing mechanisms to unlock prospects, mitigate risks in drilling, attract funding, and enhance production. At the conference, TGS is anticipated to discuss such developments, along with its contributions to the sustainable growth of Africa’s oil and gas markets.

The company conducted a 2D seismic survey in the Mauritania-Senegal-Gambia-Bissau-Conakry (MSGBC) basin offshore Mauritania (https://apo-opa.co/3UwezwK) in 2021 to help the country build upon discoveries such as bp’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim. Additionally, the data analytics firm completed a 3D seismic survey offshore Senegal, Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau in 2020, covering over 28,000 km2 of data. TGS also conducted a separate 3D seismic survey offshore The Gambia, covering 4,770 square km, in support of the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy’s future licensing round.

As hydrocarbon-rich African countries intensify upstream activities to achieve energy security, industrialization, and GDP growth targets, TGS positions itself as a reliable intelligence partner. The company holds 2D seismic data for Angola’s entire Kwanza Basin (https://apo-opa.co/3UlTWmB), comprising eight of the 12 onshore blocks awarded in January 2024 as part of the 2023 Tender for 12 onshore blocks. The data is crucial in guiding explorers in drilling endeavors.

In Namibia, TGS offers over 50,000-line km of multi-client 2D seismic data offshore and over 97,500 km of regional 2D data across the hydrocarbon-rich Orange Basin. Similarly, in South Africa, the firm’s seismic surveys in the Orange, Outeniqua, and Durban basins play a pivotal role in driving ongoing and future upstream activities.

During AEW: Invest in African Energy, TGS will participate in high-level panel discussions showcasing Africa’s oil and gas prospects, engaging with African energy policymakers and stakeholders to unlock the continent’s untapped potential.

“TGS has shaped the growth of Africa’s hydrocarbon industry with its seismic and geology interpretation services and innovative products. The company’s services will be crucial for Africa to attract fresh oil and gas exploration investments crucial to meet growing energy needs for industrialization and energy access,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.