A throwback video currently in circulation has unveiled a lesser-known facet of Guinness World Records contender, Chef Faila.

Before her remarkable culinary journey took the spotlight, Chef Faila had a passion for music.

She collaborated with various musicians and even recorded a song titled ‘Feeling the Ride,’ a soulful track that showcased her vocal prowess and a heartfelt message about the sweetness of love.

The video captures a spirited performance where Chef Faila, alongside fellow musicians, entertained a crowd with her melodious voice and graceful dance moves.

She sang about how she is ready to offer her heart and soul to her cherished partner and be the best lover he can ever have.

Her performance demonstrated her multifaceted talents, captivating the audience not only with her culinary skills but also with her singing prowess.

Watch video below: