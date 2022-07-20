The family of late President John Evans Atta Mills has said they don’t recognise the Atta Mills Institute headed by former aide, Koku Anyidoho.

Brother of the late President, Samuel Atta Mills, described it as a “fake” Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

He made the comment in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday following a misunderstanding between the family and Mr Anyidoho ahead of the 10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ death.

Koku Anyidoho

The Atta Mills Institute together with the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has renovated Asomdwee Park where the late President was buried.

But the family maintained that, Mr Anyidoho did not seek the consent of the family to touch the tomb of their kinsman.

This conduct of the founder of the Atta Mills Institute, according to Samuel Atta Mills, who is also the Member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA), is an insult to the family.

He said the family does not recognise the Atta Mills Institute because Mr Anyidoho is not part of the family.

“Since when did Koku become Atta Mills to register the name? It’s a family name and he does not own the right,” he fumed.

Mr Mills said they will stamp their authority as a family to ensure the body of late President Atta Mills is treated with respect.