Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has said Ghanaian medical students in Ukrainian schools who were displaced because of the war will be admitted into Ghanaian universities to complete their programmes.

According to the Minister who was responding to questions in Parliament on Wednesday, a committee chaired by the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare has been set up and has identified the affected students.

He explained that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) is conducting an audit of the list after which eligible students will be admitted into Ghanaian medical schools.

“Mr. Speaker regarding what is happening to them now, I have inaugurated a committee chaired by Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, the Presidential advisor on health to compile the list of all students who were displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The Committee comprises representatives of all stakeholders including the Deans of all medical schools in Ghana. So far, the Committee has collated information on 300 students. The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) is currently validating their credentials, once the process is completed the eligible students will be admitted into our Ghanaian universities at various levels,” he said.

The Russian-Ukraine war which started a couple of months ago affected many people in diverse ways. One of such people is Ghanaian students studying in Ukraine who have to run for their lives and now seeking support to go back to the classroom to continue their studies.

The Government in May established a 13-member committee to come out with guidelines to help absorb them into Ghanaian universities to continue their studies.

The Committee is constituted as follows: representatives of the Students Representative Council (SRC), Ministry of Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ministry of Health, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Medical and Dental Council, Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Vice Chancellors of Medical Schools, the Rector of College of Physicians and Surgeons among others.