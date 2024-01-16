Samuel Atta-Mills, brother of the late former President John Evans Atta-Mills, has expressed strong reservations about the recent request made by Nana Enyimfua III, who claims to represent the late president’s family, for his autopsy report.

The Member of Parliament for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) labelled the queenmother and her entourage as imposters and emphasised that they should not be taken seriously by Ghanaians.

In an interview with Adom FM on Monday, January 15, he asserted that these individuals were self-seekers and rather than genuine family members.

“Those who went to see the President for the Late President’s autopsy are not family members. They are imposters. Koku Anyidoho is not my relative. They are … people looking for something to eat. They should leave us alone,” he said.

This response comes after Nana Enyimfua III, who claimed to represent the Atta Mills’ family, requested the autopsy report from President Akufo-Addo for closure and historical records.

Accompanied by Koku Anyidoho, Founder of the Atta-Mills Institute and former aide to the late president, Nana Enyimfua III visited President Akufo-Addo in Accra to request the autopsy report of the late former president.

Expressing concern over what she said was the unknown cause of Atta-Mills’ death, Nana Enyimfua III emphasised the significance of obtaining the autopsy report for closure and historical records during the courtesy call on the president.

“Our biggest problem as a family is that ever since I was enstooled as queenmother, I have not seen any autopsy report in the family. That is the biggest problem I have with the family because if someone asks me what killed him, I won’t know if the doctor said he broke his arm or his neck or drank something.”

President Akufo-Addo in response to the calls for the late President’s autopsy report, agreed that it ought to be included in official public records.

Atta Mills taught us it’s not how long you serve that matters but how…

Allow Atta Mills to rest in peace – Brother

Atta Mills Institute to ‘stay away’ from 11th anniversary of late President