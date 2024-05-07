The Ghana Meteorological Agency is warning residents living in the Northern and Oti regions to expect fierce rainstorms in the coming weeks.

This was after one person got injured, and some eight vehicles were smashed by uprooted trees after parts of Accra witnessed rains accompanied by strong winds on Monday.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Chief Weather Forecaster at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Felicity Ahafianyo said the public must exercise caution to ensure their safety during this period of intense downpour.

“For wind storms, we will still be expecting more and it may not be in the same area but every other part of the country so, we must prepare for it especially our brothers in the north, those in Oti region, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West. It is likely that the winds will be stronger than what we have experienced lately,” she said.

The caution comes hours after Accra experienced several incidents of trees falling amidst heavy rainfall.

At the car park of the Landing Restaurant, a tree fell on a vehicle, resulting in one person being injured and subsequently receiving treatment at the Airport Clinic.

Another alarming incident occurred along the Italian Embassy stretch, where a tree fell on both a motorbike and a 4-wheel drive vehicle, leaving one individual in critical condition.

In the Eastern Region, students of Okurase Presbyterian Basic School in the Upper West Akyem Municipality narrowly escaped death after the rainstorm ripped off the roofs of several classrooms while teaching was in session.

The affected classrooms included KG 1 and JHS 1, 2, and 3.

Meanwhile, authorities have warned residents to stay updated on weather alerts to ensure their safety.