The newly appointed Oti Regional Minister designate,DSP Daniel Machator (Rtd), has proposed the establishment of a National Service Scheme (NSS) farm in the region.

He believes this initiative will not only provide valuable experience to the youth but also boost agricultural development.

The Minister-designate made the request when he paid a courtesy call on the Executive Director of the National Service Secretariat, Osei Asibey Antwi, in his office in Accra.

There were fruitful discussions on how Oti Region could partner the scheme to address certain challenges in vital areas of the region.

He underscored the need to promote agriculture as a viable career option for the youth and sees the NSS farm as a way to encourage more young people to consider farming.

Among other areas discussed, DSP Machator (Rtd) requested for more NSS personnel to be posted to schools and health centres who need staff.

He said the NSS personnel will not only help in the implementation of these projects but also provide the youth with an opportunity to contribute to the development of their region.

Mr Asibey Antwi on his part commended the Minister for the proposal.

According to him, this is a true reflection of his dedication to promoting agriculture and youth development in the region.

He said it is a step in the right direction towards achieving sustainable development and creating opportunities for the youth to thrive in the area.

Mr Asibey Antwi pledged to post more NSS personnel to help address the staffing deficiency in the region.

