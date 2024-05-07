A couple has chosen to name their newborn baby after the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare.

Nana Yaw and Yvonne, who have been married for a year, celebrated the christening of their baby with a special ceremony attended by IGP Dampare himself.

The couple expressed their deep appreciation for the IGP’s dedication and exemplary leadership, which inspired them to name their child after him.

Videos shared on social media captured the touching moment as IGP Dampare graced the occasion, warmly embracing the couple and their newborn.

The naming ceremony symbolizes not only the couple’s gratitude to Dr. Dampare but also their hope that their child will embody the values of integrity, diligence, and leadership exemplified by the venerable Inspector General of Police.

Watch video below: