Exactly 44 years ago today, frustration among the Ghanaian people and misunderstandings within the Ghanaian army led to one of the greatest uprisings the country has witnessed.

The nation was gripped by a conflagration- triggered by a fight for justice and accountability which ended in the death of multutudes.

As the country mourns the memory of those who were involved in the catastrophic events, former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the good people of Ghana to commemorate the important day with utmost respect and gratitude.

In a statement he made on his social media platforms, he noted the sacrifices of the fallen heroes paved way for the democracy and constitutional governance Ghana enjoys today.

“June 4 birthed the principles of probity and accountability. The events of that uprising must spur those of us in positions of leadership today to work selflessly and tirelessly towards a brighter future for Ghana and uphold the legacy of those who came before us,” he said.