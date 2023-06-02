Popular Kumawood actor and YouTuber, Akabenezer, known by his stage name Dr Likee, has taken the internet by storm with viral pictures of him and actress Bernice Asare in a bush setting.

The dynamic duo collaborated on a skit titled “Adam and Eve,” which captivated audiences everywhere.

In the captivating images that surfaced online, Ras Nene (as he is affectionately called) was seen donning a green skirt crafted from thick fabric resembling leaves, intricately patched together.

Sporting a shirtless look, the talented actor sported a wig that emulated the appearance of Adam as described in the Bible. Bernice Asare, on the other hand, wore a similar outfit to Ras Nene, with the fabric tastefully covering her bosom.

The gifted actress opted for a minimalistic appearance, foregoing makeup and allowing her hair to hang loosely across her back.

The photos quickly became a topic of conversation, setting social media ablaze as fans and enthusiasts of both Dr Likee and Bernice Asare marveled at their creative portrayal of Adam and Eve.

“ ADAM and EVE” coming soon 😅🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/ASGpGZbETT — BASE AFRICA TV (@BaseAfricaTV_Gh) June 1, 2023

