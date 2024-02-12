The National Communications Officer of the opposition NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has criticised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for failing to acknowledge the contributions of the Mahama to the development of the Ghana Card system.

Mr. Gyamfi emphasised that the NDC played a significant role in the advancement of the Ghana Card, and therefore, it is unfair for Dr. Bawumia to overlook their contributions.

He stated that such behavior by Dr. Bawumia is unjust considering the position he holds.

“The claim that online passport application has eliminated corruption in the passport application process is also false.

“This claim is completely belied by the recent outburst by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayokor Botchey who as recent as 2023 complained about the corrupt activities of middlemen popularly known as ‘goro men’.”

“Dr. Bawumia deliberately ignored the significant contributions of the NDC/Mahama administration in developing the GhanaCard system to what it is today.”

During his address on Wednesday, February 7, in his capacity as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bawumia highlighted the achievements of the current administration, including the implementation of the Ghana Card system.

He attributed this accomplishment to a deliberate and effective government programme.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, we have secured visa free travel to a growing list of countries for the benefit of our citizens and businesses.

“However, the acquisition of passports by Ghanaians at home and abroad has continued to be difficult for many even though it has significantly improved.

“So far, Ghana has about 4.5 million passport holders and 17 million people enrolled on the Ghana card (which is also an epassport).”

“To make it easy for Ghanaians to obtain passports, under my government, any Ghanacard holder will only have to pay a fee for a passport.”

However, the NDC has criticised Dr. Bawumia for his conduct, expressing disapproval of his actions.

