A group of young men in Asante-Akyem Akutuase have been captured on video carrying the body of a deceased friend without a casket, parading it around in public.

The video shows a funeral procession where the deceased is carried on the shoulders of his friends, accompanied by singing and dancing.

Shared on the X platform (formerly Twitter), the footage depicts mourners dressed in traditional red and black funeral attire, observing as the youth lift and move their deceased friend’s body around the area in what appears to be a final tribute.

The video was posted with the caption, “The youth of Asante-Akyem Akutuase did something unconventional at a friend’s funeral by carrying the deceased on their shoulders and parading around the funeral grounds.”

Watch the video below: