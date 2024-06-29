The Obuasi East District Education Directorate has received a state-of-the-art examination printing center to facilitate terminal and mock examinations in the district.

This development came to light when AGA Obuasi Mine handed over the facility to the education directorate and assembly.

In an interview with Adom News, Edmond Oduro Agyei, Community Relations Manager at AGA Obuasi Mine, explained that to ensure BECE candidates perform well, they need to write mock exams before the final exams.

To support this, AGA decided to collaborate with the education directorate and the Assembly to establish a modern examination printing center for the Obuasi East Education Directorate at a cost of over GHC 200,000.

The facility includes a modern printing machine capable of producing over 150,000 copies per minute.

Mr. Oduro Agyei said a good educational foundation leads to a better future and contributes to overall development.

The Obuasi East District Chief Executive Faustina Amissah and the District Director of Education Kwabena Owusu Nketia expressed their appreciation to the donors and informed the public that the center is solely for printing examination-related materials, not for printing invitations or other personal items.

The Director also noted that the center would significantly reduce printing costs.

