Popular actor and musician Lil Win is back in the spotlight, this time collaborating with Kweku Flick and King Paluta on a new music project.

The announcement comes amid a tumultuous period for Lil Win, who has been embroiled in legal and personal drama following a tragic accident.

In a recently released video, Lil Win is seen recording a new song from what appears to be a private hospital bed.

This comes in the wake of a severe accident that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy and left Lil Win, his manager, and the child’s father seriously injured.

The accident, which occurred in Kumasi, has drawn significant public criticism, particularly when Lil Win attended the premiere of his film “A Country Called Ghana” on the same day as the tragic incident.

In response to the backlash, Lil Win is preparing to release a song that addresses his critics. On Instagram, he shared a heartfelt message:

“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. On 25th of May 2024 I had a terrible accident with my manager @ray_moni and through that a 3-year-old boy lost his life. Rest in perfect peace, Nana Yaw. I pray the good Lord grants your parents another child to complete whatever you were destined to do. To all my fans, I say a big thank you for your prayers 🙏. Big thanks to @kwekuflick @kingpalutamusic & @apyagh for this project.🙏 ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OfficialLilWin (@officiallilwin)

MORE: