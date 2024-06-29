The NMember of Parliament for Gomoa East Constituency in the Central Region, Desmond De-Graft Patioo, has urged the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) to secure exam papers to prevent leaks during the upcoming BECE exams.

Mr. Patioo also donated 10 packets of roofing sheets to the leaders (Nananom) of Gomoa Buduatta community to roof Buduatta Basic School, which had its roof damaged two years ago.

Additionally, he provided 5729 mathematical sets to BECE candidates and contributed roofing sheets to Gomoa Takyiam Community for repairing public toilets damaged in the same period.

Speaking to Adom News after the presentations, Mr. Patioo urged BECE candidates to avoid exam malpractice to prevent the cancellation of their papers.

He also called on WAEC and GES to ensure rigorous security measures to prevent paper leaks in all exams across the country.

Chiefs and pupils of Gomoa Buduatta and Gomoa Takyiam expressed gratitude to the MP for his timely assistance during challenging times.

