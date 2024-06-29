Political risk analyst, Dr Theo Acheampong has projected positive results in the future as debt restructuring ends.

He believes the indicators so far point to the fact that the economy may see a boost in the country’s potential to attract investors, which it had previously fallen out of favor with.

“We saw the numbers that came through from the statistical service, we’re still talking 4% quarter-on-quarter growth in real terms, we’ve also seen just yesternight the IMF announcement of the completion of the second review which is largely good and we’ve even announced some deal with independent power producers to restructure their debts,” he said on Saturday.

Speaking on Newsfile, the economist indicated that “this will unlock more financial resources for the country through interest and the principal write-offs that we’re getting and the deferred repayments, but also the additional multinational financing that would come through for us as a country”

This comes after the Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam announced the completion of Ghana’s debt restructuring programme with its official creditors.

According to the Member of Parliament for Karaga, the government has successfully restructured its debt of 5.1 billion dollars with these creditors, in addition to concluding the restructuring of 13.1 billion dollars with Eurobond holders.

“Last two weeks, we concluded negotiations with the official creditors, and we have agreed to restructure 5.1 billion dollars. I am telling you that the government is good in negotiations and of this amount, we are going to make savings of $2 billion.”

“As I speak to you, tomorrow morning, there will be an announcement that we have also concluded our negotiations with the Eurobond Holders of $13.1 billion, and ladies and gentlemen, when we announce it, please read the details. We have negotiated a good deal for Ghana and that is $8 billion,” he said.

"Ideally, government should not be held responsible for the investment decisions of individuals, but this government is so caring

“Mistakes were made and people were not well-informed, and they didn’t know who to consult to be advised, but we also know that the people who are affected are suffering, and we have heard that some people have died and others had to commit suicide.”

“This government is so caring that in the first place, we granted some bailout to all the affected and I want to tell you again that the President has directed that we do another bailout. So between now and October, we will release ¢1.5 billion to the affected people.”

The government recently secured delayed payment on interests and postponement on the maturity date in a restructured debt deal with bilateral creditors.

To meet its IMF target, the $77 billion economy needs to reduce debt to 55% of gross domestic product by 2028, compared with a burden of 109% projected for the year before Ghana began restructuring.

Dr Acheampong however hinted that “it may take a little bit longer for us to actually see that dramatically affect us within the timelines that the Finance Minister is talking about.”

“So I’m a little bit skeptical in terms of the bullish sentiment that the Finance minister expresses, but definitely the indicators have begun to turn in the right direction.”

