Adzo, I have gone from deciding just to keep your tribute in my heart to now writing this little note to you.

As you can imagine, your departure has left me with more questions than answers. One answer I get repeatedly is “She has finished her work. Let her go …”, and yes, Adzo, you have delivered a lot of work.

Everything from going underground as a geologist to bring up gold, working with companies to deliver their messages and managing their relationships and reputation, to being the mind, heart and face of Ghana among investors. Being a great, loving, dutiful daughter to your mother and father who were so proud of you, a passionate big sister to your two baby brothers, and a doting mother to your princess, Katherine Joy. A precious one too too many, many seated here today and beyond.

Adzo, your departure is beyond painful, but I choose to focus on the beauty of your love, for me and for the numerous young people male and female that you mentored. You took on the load of many young women and often lived through their joys and pains with them. You became a sister, friend and mother to

many many young women, often angry about the issues they were having to deal with.

Adzo, working with you was so beautiful and easy because you appreciated and enjoyed excellence.

You loved God and sought to please him in everything you did. I saw you live this till the very end. On the morning of Sunday 7th April 2024, I chose to worship with you alone and the scripture that came up in the devotional we used was John 19:25-30.

The anchor text was, ‘When he had received the drink, Jesus said, “It is finished” With that he bowed

his head and gave up his spirit.’ “Tetelestai” – a bill had been paid, a task finished, a sacrifice offered, a masterpiece completed. For me at the time, it meant only one thing, that your suffering and pain in all their forms were going to be over and you were going to come out stronger and even better and realise all the amazing dreams you had, the plans we shared.

From then on, our prayers were just prayers of gratitude…but our Father who so generously gave you, this beautiful gift, to us had a different plan. You finished your task here on earth to take up a more noble assignment back in heaven from where you were gifted to us, for heaven knows your work and worth.

Kwame, Kofi, Zara, Nana and your favourite little ones in the house- the Lilliputians as you called them (Katherine being the giant!), -are all missing you. You brought all of us so much joy.

Everyone in the house had a special place in your heart. Our home is not the same without you. Korkor is still dazed. My entire family is grieving. My friends who encountered you are just so heartbroken. I have often found myself picking up the phone to call you, or opening the house gate and expecting to see your car parked with you waiting to welcome me with your warm embrace…

Adzo, I still catch myself asking, How could this happen? I thought that “Tetelestai” in your case meant a new life here on Earth but, as the hymnist says,

Blind unbelief is sure to err, And scan his work in vain;

God is his interpreter, And he will make it plain.

We thank God that He gave you Katherine, your Joy, to whom you gave your all. May she grow to honour you and to be a woman after your own heart. Your dear Uncle Tsatsu says, You bravely battled through very difficult circumstances.

Now God has taken away the earthly tent with its pain and hurts. Your generous spirit triumphs. Your impact survives. You remain in our hearts –always. You remain in our home –always. We miss your hearty laughter. We miss that twinkle –sometimes of mischief –in your eyes. We miss the intense sharing. We love you!

“Tetelestai”- Your work on this earth is finished my beloved precious jewel, Adzo, Adwoa, Ewuradwoa, Adzovi Dumor.

Rise and rejoice in Glory!