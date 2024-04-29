The Communication Bureau of Hohoe Constituency in the Volta Region has organized training for all branch communication officers in the constituency in preparation towards 2024 general elections.

The training which took place at Hohoe was to build the capacity of the communicators on political communications as part of their role to recapture power come 2024 elections and snatch the seat from the NPP parliamentary Candidate John Peter-Amewu.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem constituency in the Oti region, Mr. Kofi Adams, indicated that the training for communications officer is to prepare them for victory 2024 in the Hohoe Constituency and for John Dramani Mahama.

The Deputy National Communication officer for NDC, Mr. Malik Basintale, also in an interview with Adom News, stated that the training is to encouraged them by giving them strategies that they can employ to position NDC into the minds of electorates and make the party popular.

Mr.Malik Basintali is confident the NPP will loss their seat come December 7 because Ghanaians, especially the people of Hohoe constituency will judge them over their performance and the economic hardship they brought in the country.

He also applauds the communication Bureau for their tireless efforts in the 2020 elections and appeal to them to do more this year to retrieve their seat from the NPP in the constituency.

The Parliamentary Candidate, Mr. Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, also addressing the communication officers also stated that the party can not afford to loose the upcoming elections, therefore entreated the communication officers to research information which can give the constituents assurance to vote for the party.

He added that hope is not lost and, therefore, they should work hard to retrieve 126 polling stations they lost to the NPP in the 2020 elections in the Hohoe Constituency.

He expressed his profound appreciation to the esteemed colleagues, the selfless and dedication branch communication officers, and on-air representatives for their tireless dedication.

He rest assured that their hard work shall not go unnoticed, and their collective efforts will pave the path to victory 2024.