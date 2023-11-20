Nana Yaw Baffuor Gyimah, a native of Asante Akyem North and Australian-based businessman, has contributed to the campaign of Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Asante Akyem North and the CEO of Ghana Digital Centers Limited (GDCL).

Over the weekend, Mr. Gyimah handed over the keys and documents of a brand-new Toyota Tacoma to Hon Agyemang’s campaign team in a brief ceremony ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Mr. Gyimah said the donation is to appreciate the support Hon Baah Agyemang has given him over the years.

“I am contributing this vehicle to Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang’s campaign because he has shown immense care for me and many others. Personally, I have thrived due to the chances he provided, allowing me to work abroad and build a better life for myself” he stated.

Mr. Gyimah urged the people of Asante Akyem North, especially the New Patriotic Party delegates, to vote for a leader whose actions align with the party’s principles.

“I am confident that the delegates will assess the candidates aspiring to lead Asante Akyem North and choose Kwadwo Baah Agyemang because he embodies kindness and a strong commitment to the constituency’s development,” he added.

On his part, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang thanked Nana Yaw Baffuor Gyimah for the gesture.

“I appreciate Nana Baffuor Gyimah for endorsing my campaign and generously donating this sturdy and significant vehicle as a token of appreciation for the modest contribution I made to his life in the past,” he said.