Kids taking excessive sugar is every parent’s nightmare. That’s why as children, we weren’t allowed lots of sweets.

But don’t be deceived; sugar has its uses. It is the primary source of energy in the body. So how is it dangerous?

When we consume sugar, which can be in many forms such as bread and yam, it gets broken down in the small intestine.

Specialised enzymes break down the larger molecules, turning them into simpler forms: glucose, fructose, and galactose.

In these forms, sugar is stored in the liver as glycogen.

After ingesting glucose, our blood sugar level rises, which makes our pancreas secrete insulin that directs the sugar to specific parts of the body where it is needed.

If you keep consuming large amounts of sugar for a long time, you may become resistant to insulin, which could cause systemic inflammation, type 2 diabetes, and other chronic conditions.

Fortunately, there are signs to warn you of eating too much sugar.

Constant cravings

Sugary foods are addictive. They only satisfy our taste buds without really filling our stomachs. So we run back to them for a quick fix, only for the feeling to evaporate within an hour.

Weight gain

Gaining weight is directly related to constant cravings. Remember glycogen, the form in which sugar is stored in the liver? If it isn’t used immediately, it gets stored in other parts of the body, such as the muscles, as fat, especially in your tummy, hips, and cheek regions.

Insomnia

Insomnia simply refers to the inability to sleep. Late-night sugary foods may cause an energy surge at a time when we should be slowing down and preparing the body for sleep.

So when we take sugar at night, we get hyperactive, which would prevent us from sleeping, and break our sleeping patterns. Cutting back on sugar may help if you’re having trouble sleeping.

Now you know some signs to look out for if you suspect you may be taking much more sugar than you should.