Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

The Premier League has said the decision was made “following guidance from medical advisers due to the exceptional circumstances” of the outbreak at Old Trafford.

“Given the cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club requested the match to be rearranged,” United said in a statement.

“The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.”

The Premier League has said the match will now have to be rearranged “in due course”.

Brentford issued a statement apologising to the club’s fans for the “disruption” but added that they “respect” the decision and that the “health and safety of both clubs’ players and staff must always come first”.

The Premier League has asked clubs to bring back their Covid-safety protocols, but it has already got into the United camp.

Ralf Rangnick’s side did not train on Sunday – albeit it would have been light duties after their win at Norwich on Saturday – due to the outbreak.

The decision has now been made that United’s trip to Brentford in the Premier League will not take place.

Omicron cases of the coronavirus are on the rise globally, with Tottenham’s clash with Rennes in the Europa Conference League and Premier League meeting with Brighton postponed due to an outbreak at Spurs.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa chose to cancel Sunday’s training session at Bodymoor Heath after a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the club.

Villa trained on Monday, and their Premier League match at Norwich on Tuesday is expected to go ahead.