The Member of Parliament for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu, has commissioned a new school building named Santa Esther Girls’ Senior High School for the people of Wli, a community in the Hohoe Municipality.

The school building, which is a modern and well-equipped facility for girls, was constructed with the aim of providing quality education for the girls of Wli and its surrounding areas.

The school project funded by the Hohoe MP, John Peter Amewu, was born out of a desire of the people of Wli, a suburb of Hohoe to have a senior high school in the community, especially for the female children in the community.

The Santa Esther Girls’ Senior High School will serve adjoining communities of Wli and help reduce congestion in pre-existing schools in the Hohoe area.

The commissioning ceremony, which was held on Friday, May 5, 2023, was attended by a large number of dignitaries, including the Municipal Chief Executive, representatives from the Ministry of Education, traditional leaders, and members of the community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Amewu stated that the construction of the new school building was part of his commitment to improving education in the Hohoe Municipality.

He emphasised that education was the key to unlocking the potential of the youth and promoting development in the area.

Mr Amewu noted that the birth of the Santa Esther Girls’ Senior High School has brought a great relief.

“I feel so happy and relieved just like a woman who has just been delivered of her baby after waiting patiently for it,” Mr Amewu said.

The MP further explained that the new school building would provide a conducive learning environment for the students, which would enable them to achieve their full potential.

He added that the facility was equipped with modern teaching aids, including computers, projectors, and interactive whiteboards, which would enhance the quality of teaching and learning.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Noble Awume, also commended Mr Amewu for his efforts in improving education in the area.

He described the new school building as a significant milestone in the development of the Hohoe Municipality and urged the community to take advantage of the facility to improve the education of their children.

Mr Awume noted that government is committed to improving education in every part of the country, especially the rural areas to help nurture responsible and great future leaders for the country.

“The construction of this school which was funded by our MP came at the time the Wli and adjoining communities needed it the most and we pray to have responsible women from this school,” Mr Noble Awume said.

The Volta Regional Director of Education, Mr Francis Yao Agbemadi, said he was excited about the new school established in the community to help empower the girl child.

However, he urged the MP to fast track the fencing of the school to help safeguard the girls from any kind of harm.

The First Headmistress of the Santa Esther Girls’ Senior High School, Madam Janet Valerie Data Agbotse, said the school will grow into a prominent school which will empower girls and train them to become responsible women.

The Chief of the area, Togbega Loh I, commended the MP for his efforts in improving quality education in the Hohoe Municipality and has urged him to help complete the dormitories and staff cottages currently under construction early enough to help house the girls and teachers on campus.