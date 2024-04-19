The Minister for Railway Development, John-Peter Amewu has revealed the viral photo on social media of a truck which reportedly caused the train accident is photoshopped.

According to him, the viral photo was not the point of the accident.

The footage from the scene was shared on Mr Amewu’s Facebook page following the accident on Thursday at 12:10 pm.

A 41-year-old driver, Abel Dzidotor, driver of the Hyundai truck with registration number GS 9018-20 and reportedly abandoned it on the railway track, has been arrested and jailed for six months.

But the Minister in an interview on Joy FM said he is yet to check the photo posted on his page because he doesn’t handle it himself.

“I haven’t seen the picture myself so I have to get to my Facebook. I think someone manages that Facebook but the picture I saw on social media was a photoshop of a vehicle they have put across the line and that is not even the point. That is not kilometer 76,” he said.

One of the two trains recently procured from Poland meant to serve the Tema-Mpakadan railway line crashed during a test run within the Asuogyaman District.

The Ministry of Railways Development in a statement said as the train approached the curve at Km76+100, it confronted a stationary vehicle obstructing the rail track, leading to the accident.

Despite the immediate application of the emergency braking system, the train was unable to come to a complete stop before colliding with the vehicle.

There were no fatalities from the accident as passengers, drivers, crew members, and bystanders all emerged unharmed from the incident.

