The Member of Parliament for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu, has asserted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not stand a chance of winning his seat in the December 2024 general elections.

He is convinced the electorates are satisfied with his development agenda for the constituency hence would endorse his second bid to parliament.

He was speaking during his acclamation ceremony, at Gbi Atabu in Hohoe over the weekend.

Mr. Amewu assured that every part of the constituency would receive an equal share of physical and human development during his second term and implored the constituents to exercise patience for him.

He expressed gratitude to traditional authorities for having faith in him and supporting his bid to parliament and promised to deliver to their expectation.

Mr. Amewu explained that he commenced his bid to parliament in 2004/2005 where he he campaigned among preschoolers and children. A move which he said was heavily criticised by his peers at the time has materialized and he is reaping his sacrifices about 2 decades on.

“If you want to be a good politician, you have to plan for the future. It didn’t take me one year to become a politician. I remember in 2004/2005 when I went to Zongo to campaign, I only campaigned with children between 5-10 years in the Zongo.

I remember my peers would say these people would not vote for you, they don’t even have votes. I told them not to worry because I wasn’t looking at that day, I was looking at tomorrow. Today those I campaigned with are people of the voting age”, he stressed.

He extended an invitation to the NDC parliamentary candidate, Worlanyo Tsekpo to support his bid to continue representing Hohoe in parliament since he doesn’t have the capabilities to topple him.

“I want to tell my brother Worlanyo that he doesn’t have the capabilities to win the elections, so he should come and help me, when I am done with the second term, I will support him”, he mockingly said.

Party executives and government appointees took turns to canvas for votes for the NPP, which aims to break the 8-year power jinx.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, Makafui Woanyah indicated that his party is development-oriented hence must be maintained to continue its good works.

He asserted that the NDC which had occupied the parliamentary seat until 2020 “had not improved on anything in Hohoe”.

He outlined the Hohoe Sports Stadium, electrification, roads and human capacity building as projects undertaken by the NPP and John Peter Amewu and entreated the electorates to vote for the NPP to ensure the continous development of the Hohoe C onstituency.

“When your MP was DCE in Hohoe, he was the one who cleared the land and started the fence of the stadium. They [NDC] left it like that until he came back as a Minister and today we have a magnificent sports stadium.

Politics is all about development, politics is about growth, about empowering the individual to be self-sustained. We believe that after going through an apprenticeship, you will set up your business. We are sure that is exactly what Hon. Amewu is doing. So let us keep the fire burning.

The national party is grateful to all who have supported the NPP and John Peter Amewu. I am pleading with you tokeep the fire burning and vote for us in 2024 as you did in 2020″, “, he stressed.

Both the young and old gathered at the Gbi Atabu Roman Catholic Church park to witness the acclamation of John Peter Amewu as the NPP parliamentary candidate.

The NPP is hoping to leverage the party’s good works and Mr. Amewu’s influence to widen the margin in the December 2024 elections, to help break the 8.

