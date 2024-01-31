Is your husband cheating on you?

The 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey has revealed that two in every 10 married Ghanaian men have skipped the marital bed for some extramarital frolicking.

According to the survey, 17.5% of married men in Ghana have two or more partners who are not their wives.

And 18.4% of married men have had sexual intercourse with persons who are not their wives.

Also, 18.7% of divorced /separated/widowed men in Ghana have two or more partners and 69.9% have had sexual intercourse with persons who are neither their wives.

Meanwhile, about 10% of men aged 15-24 have two or more partners, 35.2% have had sexual intercourse with persons who are neither their wives.

In a related development, the Report also found that 80% of females aged 15-24 have sex without condoms.

This is despite 79% of young women being aware that the consistent use of condoms can reduce the risk of getting HIV, according to the survey.

As at 2022, the Ghana AIDS Commission indicated that females account for two-thirds of total new HIV infections in Ghana.

Out of the total 16,574 new HIV infections recorded in Ghana in the 2022 National and Sub-National HIV/AIDS estimates and projections, females accounted for 10,927 of the cases while males accounted for 5,647.

