A female medical student, Devaki Dessie, undertaking her internship at Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) hospital in Obuasi was on Saturday found dead in her room.

Police preliminary investigations reveal that Devaki was found dead at her residence in Brahabebome, Obuasi near the Hospital where she works.

When investigators visited the scene, they found a rope with which she is believed to have hanged herself on the ceiling fan.

The body has been deposited at Heaven’s Gate mortuary for preservation pending autopsy.

