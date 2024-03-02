The Volta Regional Police Command has confirmed the death of an inmate.

According to the Police, the inmate was found hanging in the Akatsi cell.

The deceased, Simon Doeve, accused of murder was going through committal at the Akatsi District Court and was remanded to reappear on March 13. But, he hanged himself ahead of the court date.

The police suspect no foul play as there were no signs of assault.

His body has been deposited at the Ho Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Police brief said Doeve was remanded into police custody on February 12, 2024, but hanged himself on the same day.

Investigation revealed that at about 0350 hours, the counter non-commissioned officer sergeant Gideon Ndsuga visited the cells and detected the accused person was not part of the inmates.

When he inquired, he was told Doeve was in the washroom, only to find him hanging from the fan hook on the ceiling.

The brief said the family of the deceased was informed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Andrews Boadu Ekumah, the Regional Police Commander.

Afterwards, the family was allowed into the cells to identify him.

