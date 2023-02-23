Two people have been reportedly killed and five others injured in communal violence at Chereponi in the North East Region.

The injured include an officer with the Ghana Armed Forces.

The incident happened on Thursday morning at Wenchike, a town in the North East Regional District.

The violence is said to have spread to six other communities.

JoyNews’ correspondent, Eliaso Tanko, said scores of houses and household granaries had been set ablaze.

Dozens of residents are also reportedly leaving for the district capital.

Deputy Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Imoro Nashurideen, said the violence was triggered by the enskinment of a sub-chief by the Chief of Wenchike.

Mr Nashurideen is currently at the hospital at Chereponi to ascertain the extent of injuries sustained by the victims.