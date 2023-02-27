Police at Chereponi in the North East Region have arrested 10 suspects after a communal clash at Wenchike last week.

The clash was said to have occurred as a result of a chieftaincy disagreement between two Chokosi factions in the community.

Four people were killed and over 25 houses were burnt in addition to motorbikes and other property.

According to the National Disaster Management Organization, over 600 people have been displaced by the violence. Schools remain closed as the community is deserted.

Speaking to JoyNews, the District Chief Executive, Hajia Zuweiratu Nashiru, said the 10 suspects had been remanded for two weeks to reappear in court.

The DCE assured that the suspects will be made to face the law if found guilty.