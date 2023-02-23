A presidential hopeful of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has picked his nomination forms.

A team on Thursday, February 23, 2023 picked the nomination forms at the party’s headquarters in Accra on behalf of the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana to enable him to contest in the internal elections.

This follows his declaration of intention to challenge former President John Mahama for the flagbearer slot.

“The journey to rescue and reposition the NDC for victory 2024 begins,” Dr Duffuor announced in a post on Facebook.