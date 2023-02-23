A philanthropist and a staunch supporter of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has paid for the nomination form of the MP in her bid to seek for re-election in 2024.

Paul Nyamekeh, who hails from Bonyere but now resides at Jaway Wharf in the Jomoro Constituency, made a payment of GH¢5,000 to purchase the nomination form for the MP.

Mr Nyamekeh in a short note says he did that because of the great things and infrastructural development Madam Affo-Toffey has done in the constituency in the past two years despite her court challenge.

Meanwhile, some admirers and friends of the MP, some of whom are farmers, traders, teachers, executives and business men have pledged to pay for the filing fee of GH¢20,000 for her.

They believe she is the only person who can lead Jomoro Constituency to the Promised Land.

The National Democratic Congress opened nominations on Wednesday, February 22 for interested persons who wish to become parliamentary and presidential candidates in the 2024 general election.

The nominations are expected to close on Friday, February 24.