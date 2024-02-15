Valentine’s Day, the world over is a period to celebrate love and show care and affection to loved ones.

Capitalizing on this globally recognized day, Arla foods, producers of Dano milk embarked on a massive activation drive dubbed, “Dano Spread the Love.”

Accompanied by brass band music, the Dano Mascot paraded the streets of Accra Central Market and Madina rewarding traders, consumers, and lovers of milk with free Dano milk products.

The mascot shared hugs and interacted with traders about the benefits of consuming milk.

“Valentines Day gives us the opportunity to bond with our consumers and make simple yet meaningful impact in their lives. Building inner strength begins with building a positive mentality about life. The initiative, while bonding with consumers and spreading warmth, is also Dano’s way of saying, ‘You are not alone, we care about your nourishment so just go for it,’ said Mr Wilson Agbeko in an interview.

Speaking to some of the traders, they expressed their amazement at Dano milk for bringing the love to them right where they are.

“We have never seen anything like this – to have a company come to us on Valentines Day to tell us that they love and care about us; that is really heartwarming,” one of the traders opined.