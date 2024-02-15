Crystal Palace are set to sack manager Roy Hodgson, with former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner a strong favourite to take the job.

The Eagles are currently 15th in the Premier League table and are five points above the relegation zone.

Hodgson, 76, took charge of his 200th match as Palace manager earlier this week but his side were beaten 3-1 at Selhurst Park by Chelsea.

Palace face Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Monday.

Hodgson is due to speak to the media on Thursday, but it is not certain whether he will take charge of the match on Merseyside.

Palace have won three league games since their victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in September and have lost 10 of their past 16 top-flight matches.

The former England boss is in his second stint in charge of Palace, having returned for the final 10 games of last season when he signed a short-term deal to take over from Patrick Vieira.

He led the club to 11th in the table before agreeing to continue to manage the side for the 2023-24 campaign.

Supporters have displayed banners in recent weeks calling for Hodgson to be sacked and shared their frustration with how the club is being run.