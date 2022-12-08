Veteran Ghanaian actors, Martha Ankomah and Prince David Osei, have melted hearts with their latest social media activity.

The two have been spotted serving friendship goals after they reunited on a movie set.

In the video, Miss Ankomah recounted how Mr Osei has always been his lover in movies but was yet to establish the reason behind the coincidence.

In response, David asked that they make it a reality but in rebuttal, Martha stated no.

Martha disclosed they were bark on set shooting a movie together amidst powerful declarations on how she believes the movie will impact lives.

David on his part spoke in tongues.

Martha posted the video to commemorate her colleague’s birthday as he turns a year older on December 6, 2022.

ALSO READ:

I receive threats for bashing govt – Prince David Osei

Fans and followers after sighting the video have expressed their excitement about the project.