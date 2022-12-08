Ghanaian actress and fashion stylist Zynnell Zuh has left social media users in awe with a video flaunting her natural beauty.

Miss Zuh has proven she is gorgeous with or without makeup and fans have testified to that.

In a video shared on Instagram, she gave fans and followers a glimpse of her flawless skin.

The video captured blemish-free, spotless skin as she gave off an infectious smile behind the camera.

The actress in her caption made a bold statement, indicating how much she admires herself.

She wrote: Somewhere between beauty and magic. You’ll find me there!

Social media users, who have been left in awe by her radiant beauty, have showered endless praises on her.