Six passengers in a Ford Transit bus have met their untimely death in a gory accident at Dorse, a suburb of Sege in the Greater Accra Region.

Ten other passengers were, however, rescued in the accident by the Sege Fire Command who rushed to the scene upon a distress call.

The accident occurred in a head-on collision involving a Ford Transit Mini Bus with registration number GW 6957-18 and a Man Diesel Articulator Truck with registration number AS 5728 – 22.

The Aflao-bound Ford Transit Minibus had 15 passengers onboard out of which six died after it crashed into the left side of the Articulator Truck which was making a right turn.

The Ford Transit is believed to have engaged in a wrongful overtaking and was badly mangled beyond repairs in the accident which occurred last Sunday.

In a statement, the Ghana National Fire Service said the 10 persons who were rescued sustained various degrees of injuries and were sent to the Sege Polyclinic for treatment.

The lifeless bodies found at the accident scene were also handed over to the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service Sege Command for preservation and further investigations.